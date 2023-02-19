Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mukesh Ambani, son Akash visit Somnath Temple on Shivratri; donate 1.51 cr

Published on Feb 19, 2023 11:24 AM IST

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, and his son, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, visited Somnath Temple

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash Ambani performs rituals at Somnath Mahadev temple on Mahashivratri festival, in Prabhas Patan, Saturday.(PTI)
ANI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, and his son, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, visited Somnath Temple on Saturday.

They were welcomed by PK Lahiri, Chairman of the temple trust and Secretary Yogendrabhai Desai.

Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani prayed before the deity, offering 'Abhishek'. The priest of the temple offered sandal paste and a stole as a mark of respect. The Ambanis are rooted in traditions and celebrate all Hindu festivals with fervour.

Mukesh Ambani donated 1.51 crore to the Somnath Temple trust.

