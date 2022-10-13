Mukesh Ambani visits Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines, donates 5 crore

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, visited the Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham on Thursday and offered prayers at both the shrine. According to reports, Ambani donated ₹5 crore to the temples' joint committee, the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC).

A video shared by news agency ANI showed Ambani visiting the Badrinath shrine with his youngest son Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant. Temple officials were spotted walking alongside the industrialist.

Ambani has visited a number of temples over the past few weeks. He offered prayers at three famous temples last month and donated a similar amount to the temple trusts.

According to PTI, during his visit to Guruvayur Temple in Kerala, the Reliance boss offered prayers to Lord Shri Krishna and donated ₹1.51 crores to the temple's 'annadanam' fund.

Ambani also donated ₹1.5 crore when he visited Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh, according to LiveMint. In September, he paid a visit to the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, and offered prayers.

Ambani's Reliance Jio is planning to launch high-speed 5G telecom services by Diwali this year in a number of key cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai and expand its network to every town, tehsil, and taluka across the country by December 2023.

Jio will roll out the most recent version of 5G, known as standalone 5G. It plans to spend ₹2 lakh crore on the 5G infrastructure.

