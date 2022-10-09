Threat call to Ambani Family: Caller claims credit for attacks in city, Pulwama

Mumbai: The 30-year-old from Bihar arrested for threatening to blow up Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and threatening to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and some of his family members had claimed during the phone call that “his group” had carried out the Pulwama attack and the Mumbai terrorist attack. Cops are still clueless about his motive behind making the threat call.

On Wednesday, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai received two calls, the first around 12.57 pm and the second around 5.04 pm, on their call-centre number. The caller not only threatened to blow up the hospital but also issued threats to kill Mukesh Ambani, his wife Neeta and their son Akash and to blow up the Ambani’s residence, Antilia.

The accused used mobile phone and the Sim Card registered in his own name and address. He has also kept his real name on the TrueCaller app.

Mumbai police swung into action and on October 6 arrested Rakesh Kumar Mishra, from Bihar’s Darbhanga and brought him to Mumbai. He was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court in Girgaum and remanded to police custody till October 10.

Mishra has been charged under sections 506(2) and 507 of the Indian Penal Code.

“Before we could arrest him, he had deleted data from his mobile phone. We will try and retrieve it. We are contemplating invoking sections 201 (destruction of evidence) against him,” said a senior police officer.

The police may also collect his voice sample and send it to the forensic lab to match it with the voice of the caller.

Investigators are, however, still clueless about his motive behind making the threat calls. “We are still probing the accused to find out what was the motive behind making the threat call,” DCP Zone II, Neelotpal said.

After Wednesday’s incident, security outside the hospital and Antilia has been beefed up.

This is the second time the hospital had received threat calls over the last two months. A similar call in August this year was traced to a 56-year-old jeweller, Vishnu Vidhu Bhaumik; he was arrested from Borivali. The accused had identified himself as Afzal Guru and claimed that he may cause harm in the next three hours.

Recently, the government accorded ‘Z+’ security cover to Ambani. His wife too has a similar armed cover but of a lower category – ‘Y+.’