Mukesh Ambani visits Kedarnath and Badrinath, donates 5 crore to temple

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, recently visited Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand. The industrialist embarked on the spiritual journey on Sunday. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani gives a cheque of Rs. 5.02 crore to Badarinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay.(Virender Singh Negi)

Upon arrival at Badrinath, he was warmly welcomed by Ajendra Ajay, President of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). Ambani wore a traditional white kurta pyjama paired with a beige Nehru jacket for the occasion, showcasing his respect for the sacred sites.

As one of India's most prominent business leaders, Ambani's visit to these holy shrines highlights his commitment to spirituality and tradition. The Badrinath Dham, nestled in the Himalayas, holds great significance for Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Ambani's spiritual sojourn included participating in sacred rituals and seeking blessings at the revered temple.

Notably, Ambani donated ₹5 crore to the Badri-Kedar temple committee following his prayers. This generous gesture demonstrates his dedication to supporting religious institutions. Last year, Mukesh Ambani had visited the temples with his family.

Temple Closures and Char Dham Yatra

The Kedarnath temple will close on November 3, and the Badrinath temple will close on November 17, marking the end of the pilgrim season. The Char Dham Yatra, which includes Yamunotri and Gangotri, will also come to a close, with Yamunotri closing on October 24 and Gangotri on October 26.

This year the Char Dham Yatra started with a delay of 17 days from May 10, whereas last year the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham on 23 April started the journey.

Then the doors of Kedarnath were opened on 25 April and the doors of Badrinath Dham on April 27. This year the doors of Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath Dham opened 17 days later i.e. on May 10 , while the journey to Badrinath Dham started on May 12. The journey will continue till November next month.