Mukhtar Ansari’s son Umar arrested in Lucknow for alleged forgery in property case

Umar Ansari, son of the late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested by Ghazipur Police from Lucknow on charges of forging documents related to a seized property, officials said on Monday. Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari (File Photo/PTI)

According to the Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur, Umar Ansari created fake documents for a seized property by "forging the signature" of his mother, Afsa Ansari, "who has a bounty of ₹50,000 on her," reported news agency ANI.

A case has been registered at Mohammadabad Police Station under relevant sections of the law. "Further legal proceedings are being conducted," the SP said.

Mukhtar Ansari died on March 28, 2024, following a cardiac arrest at Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

He was serving a life sentence at the time, having been convicted on March 13, 2024, in a case involving the use of forged documents to obtain an arms licence in 1990.

Earlier, in April 2023, he was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.