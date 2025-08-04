Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mukhtar Ansari’s son Umar arrested in Lucknow for alleged forgery in property case

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 04, 2025 07:04 am IST

Umar Ansari was arrested by Ghazipur Police from Lucknow on charges of forging documents related to a seized property.

Umar Ansari, son of the late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested by Ghazipur Police from Lucknow on charges of forging documents related to a seized property, officials said on Monday.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari (File Photo/PTI)
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari (File Photo/PTI)

According to the Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur, Umar Ansari created fake documents for a seized property by "forging the signature" of his mother, Afsa Ansari, "who has a bounty of 50,000 on her," reported news agency ANI.

A case has been registered at Mohammadabad Police Station under relevant sections of the law. "Further legal proceedings are being conducted," the SP said.

Mukhtar Ansari died on March 28, 2024, following a cardiac arrest at Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

He was serving a life sentence at the time, having been convicted on March 13, 2024, in a case involving the use of forged documents to obtain an arms licence in 1990.

Earlier, in April 2023, he was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Mukhtar Ansari’s son Umar arrested in Lucknow for alleged forgery in property case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On