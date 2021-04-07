Home / India News / Mulayam Singh's niece joins BJP, to fight next district panchayat elections
india news

Mulayam Singh's niece joins BJP, to fight next district panchayat elections

The BJP released the list of candidates for the District Panchayat member, in which Sandhya has been nominated from Ghiror, Mainpuri from ward number 18.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 10:30 PM IST
SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is assisted by others during the budget session in Parliament, in New Delhi, on March 6, 2020.(Mohd Zakir/HT file photo)

Sandhya Yadav, niece of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and she has been given a ticket for the upcoming District Panchayat elections.

The BJP released the list of candidates for the District Panchayat member, in which Sandhya has been nominated from Ghiror, Mainpuri from ward number 18.

Sandhya is the daughter of Mulayam Singh's elder brother Abhairam Yadav and former MP from Badaun Dharmendra Yadav's elder sister.

Sandhya is a former District Panchayat President of Mainpuri. She was made the District Panchayat president by the Samajwadi Party in 2016, but a family quarrel followed.

She seems to have then taken the support of the BJP, which in turn gave her a ticket without delay. Sandhya filed her nomination on Wednesday. The elections will be held in four phases from April 15 to 29. The results will be announced on May 2.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India, Bahrain agree to bolster defence and security cooperation

PM to interact with CMs on Covid-19 situation, vaccination strategy on Thursday

Don't treat farmers' stir like Shaheen Bagh protest, Tikait tells government

Lockdown in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur for 10 days from April 9 amid Covid-19 surge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mulayam singh yadav bharatiya janata party
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP