Mulayam Singh Yadav stable, says SP; PM Modi speaks to Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday, is in stable condition, the party said in a tweet.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress’ Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, wished a speedy recovery to the ailing veteran politician.

Modi reportedly spoke to SP president and Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his health. Modi also said whatever possible assistance is required, he is there to help, news agency ANI quoted a source as saying.

In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party later said that information about Mulayam Singh Yadav's health will be given from time to time.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, aged 82, has been undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22.

Sources from the hospital told news agency PTI the veteran politician is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria.

SP leader Rakesh Yadav said Mulayam's oxygen levels fell slightly during the day, but doctors said there is no need to worry.

The SP patriarch’s family members are reaching Gurugram to be with him. Akhilesh left Lucknow earlier in the day and arrived at the Medanta hospital a few hours ago.

Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak wrote, “Received information about the ill health of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji, I pray to Lord Ram for his speedy recovery and long life.”

“Received information about the ill health of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. I pray to God for his speedy recovery,” Dinesh Sharma, president of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit, wrote.

