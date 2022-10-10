Lalu, other opposition mourn Mulayam's death, recall socialist efforts

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death triggered an outpouring of reactions from leaders across parties on Monday. The seasoned leader - who served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms, and also as India’s defence minister - died at the age of 82. He was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital for treatment.

Even as his son, Akhilesh Yadav, has been actively engaging with opposition leaders ahead of the 2024 national elections, the leaders of the BJP - ruling both at the Centre and in the state - condoled the death of the veteran politician. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about his interactions with the SP patriarch amid his Gujarat visit, and even shared glimpses of their meetings on Twitter.

Opposition leaders, meanwhile, paid rich tributes to the SP leader, fondly called as “Neta ji”.

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav recalled his contributions to Indian politics. “Netaji is no more among us,” he said, stressing on his “important contribution to taking forward the socialist movement”. “The news of his demise is very saddening for us. I pray to god that his soul rests in peace,” he said.

Former union minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar shared a photograph with the SP leader and tweeted: "He gave a strong ideology to Samajwadi Party to stand strong against communal forces and worked towards creating a socialist society.”

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati - who had both been a rival and an ally for ‘Netaji- also said the news of his death “was extremely painful”.

Nitish Kumar, who had recently met Mulayam Singh Yadav amid attempts to strengthen the opposition front against the BJP, remembered him as a "great socialist leader of the country". "He was forthright, fearless and a visionary leader. He had a deep attachment with the common people and his attitude towards everyone was cordial. He always stuck to his ideology," he said in a statement.

The Congress also held a condolence meeting where Rahul Gandhi was seen paying tributes.

