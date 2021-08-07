Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Multifaceted genius': Rabindranath Tagore remembered on his 80th death anniversary
india news

'Multifaceted genius': Rabindranath Tagore remembered on his 80th death anniversary

Rabindranath Tagore, the first non-European person to win a Nobel Prize in Literature, was known for reshaping the structural framework of Bengali literature and music.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Rabindranath Tagore has been described as a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, and painter, yet words fail to capture the exact extent of his contributions to the Indian subcontinent. (File Photo)

India marks the 80th death anniversary of the great Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore on August 7, a date which is known in West Bengal and Bangladesh as 'Baishe Srabon', solemnly marking the day when the poet and playwright passed away. Tagore, the first non-European person to win a Nobel Prize in Literature, was known for reshaping the structural framework of Bengali literature and music, along with other Indian art forms with the advent of modernism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Tagore not only composed India's national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" but also composed Bangladesh's "Amar Shonar Bangla" anthem. In addition to that, he is also believed to have inspired the national anthem of Sri Lanka.

On Tagore's 80th death anniversary, the nation's leaders took to their official handles on Twitter to observe the day with solemn remembrance.

Rabindranath Tagore was born to Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi on May 7, 1861, in the Jorasanko mansion of Calcutta. He lost his mother at the young age of 14, later travelling across India with his father. On returning, Tagore completed a set of major works by 1877, one of them being a long poem in the Maithili style of Vidyapati.

Tagore, at the age of 17, enrolled at a public school at Brighton in East Sussex, England. He briefly studied law at University College London, but again left school. It was then that he started studying the works of William Shakespeare and was inspired by English, Irish, and Scottish folk tunes. Wanting to reconcile European novelty with Bengali traditions, Tagore returned to his homeland in 1880 and continued his literary career.

In 1913, Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for his translated work of poetry, 'Gitanjali: Song Offerings', published a year prior. He was also awarded a knighthood by King George V in 1915, but the poet later renounced it following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

A combination of Tagore's life experiences gave us the gift of his immense talent in poetry, prose, songwriting, and art. From mystical romanticism to patriotism, Rabindranath Tagore left no stone unturned in the realm of artistic expression.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rabindranath tagore gurudev rabindranath tagore
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP