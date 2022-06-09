Multi-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Bandra: 1 dead, 19 injured

One person died and 19 others have been injured after a portion of a multi-storey building collapsed at Shastri Nagar in Maharashtra's Bandra West on Wednesday night. The incident was reported around 12:35am, after which three to four persons were trapped under the debris.

Following the incident, the Mumbai civic body, along with police and fire brigade reached the spot to carry out the rescue operations, said the police, as reported by news agency ANI.

The deceased person has been identified as Shahnawaz Alam (40), who was declared brought dead.

All the injured persons were taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra for treatment. Out of the total 19 people, 17 persons have been discharged after treatment, and one person is still admitted. According to hospital officials, “one who is still admitted is in a stable condition.”

DCP Mumbai police Manjunath Singe said one person has died and 19 are hospitalised and are now safe. "All of them are labourers from Bihar,” reported ANI.