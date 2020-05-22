e-paper
Mumbai: 12 police personnel from Oshiwara police station test positive for Covid-19

A total of 762 Mumbai Police personnel have tested Covid-19 positive till Friday noon. SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, has claimed 10 policemen’s lives in Maharashtra.

mumbai Updated: May 22, 2020 16:24 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Twelve police personnel from Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Friday.

Dayanand Bangar, a senior police inspector at Oshiwara police station, said 14 policemen have been put under home quarantine, as they were in touch with their 12 infected colleagues, including four officers and eight constables.

The police personnel are undergoing treatment at isolation centres at Andheri (East) and Worli. All of them belong to the police station’s detection unit and were deployed for crowd control duties near containment zones and later for the repatriation of stranded migrant workers, Bangar added.

