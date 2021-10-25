Mumbai airport traffic returning to pre-Covid times with Navratri as tailwind

The footfall at the Mumbai airport is returning to pre-Covid times. During the nine-day Navratri festival, 665,985 passengers flew in and out of the airport between October 7 and October 15. Over 317,000 of them arrived at the airport and 348,740 departed it.

During the same time last year, about 284,000 passengers flew in and out of the Mumbai airport.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, around 844,000 passengers flew in and out of the airport during the Navratri festival from September 29 to October 7, 2019.

“From October 7 to October 15, 2021, CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) played host to a total of over 665,985 passengers of which over 317,240 passengers were seen arriving, while 348,740 passengers departed the airport. During the same period, a total of 5,101 flights were operated with 2,544 departing and 2,557 arriving at CSMIA,” said an airport spokesperson.

Mumbai authorities allowed airlines to operate at 100% capacity, and the footfall is expected to increase during Diwali and Christmas.

As many as 729,240 passengers flew in and out of the airport during the Ganpati festivities between September 5 and September 19.

The airport spokesperson said New Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa were the top three destinations during the Navratri festival.

IndiGo flew the most number of passengers, at 340,347, followed by Go First (95,562) and Air India (87,546) during that period. As many as 277,805 passengers flew on weekdays and 3,88,180 during the weekend.