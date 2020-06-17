Mumbai BJP leader booked by CBI for ‘cheating’ Bank of India of Rs 57.26 crore

india

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:12 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj and directors of his company for allegedly cheating Bank of India to the tune of Rs. 57.26 crore. The CBI has also booked unknown public servants and bank officials, while its inquiry in the case continues.

The cases have been registered against two Mumbai-based firms known as Avyaan Overseas private limited-- now known as M/s. Bagla Overseas private limited, Mumbai--- and KBJ Hotels Goa private limited. Mohit Kamboj, managing director of the former has also been booked along with firm directors Jitendra Gulshan Kapoor, Siddhant Bagla and Irtesh Mishra.

According to a CBI official, between 2013 and 2018, the Mumbai based firm ‘Avyaan Overseas private limited and its managing director Mohit Kamboj, along with unknown public servant, entered into an agreement with the bank’s Mid Corporate Branch in Fort, with an intention to cheat through FB purchase/ Foreign Bills Negotiation Limit and Export Packaging Credit Limit facilities worth Rs.60 crore (approx.) extended to the firm.

It was further alleged in the complaint that the accused company diverted the funds obtained from the bank followed by forging and fabrication of documents in support of their claim, which resulted in a loss of Rs.57.26 crore to the bank, as per the CBI press release.

The CBI has been conducting searches at five places in Mumbai including at the residential and official premises linked to the accused individuals and companies. The search has led to recovery of certain incriminating documents pertaining to property, loan, various bank accounts and locker keys, said the CBI official.

Mohit Kamboj, who changed his name to Mohit Bhartiya said, “Compromise in the above loan account has been done in 2018 by paying Rs 30 crore as one-time settlement of dues. I have also received no dues certificate from the Bank of India in March 2019. I don’t know why the bank has gone ahead with this complaint, after two and a half years of clearing all the dues. Nevertheless, I will cooperate with the CBI probe as I have full trust in them”.