Mumbai businessman tries to import N95 masks, loses Rs12.29 lakh in phishing fraud

mumbai

Updated: May 12, 2020 16:03 IST

Mumbai: A 35-year-old Mumbai-based businessman, who runs an export and import firm, was defrauded of Rs 12.29 lakh in a phishing fraud.

The businessman had booked online personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, which are in high demand in the country because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, from a Ukraine-based e-commerce company that turned out to be fake.

The businessman had ordered PPE kits such as N-95 masks, thermometers and safety goggles from Queen Corporation, which lured him with attractive offers, on April 3.

He transferred Rs 12.29 lakh in tranches between April 16 and 20, but days later his bank alerted him that Queen Corporation was a dodgy outfit and its other clients had filed several complaints.

“The bank authorities have informed me that they’ve frozen the account, where I had transferred Rs 12.29 lakh. However, they would require an FIR lodged in English to process my refund. I had filed the FIR in Marathi at Borivali police station on Sunday. I’ve requested the police authorities to give me an English copy of the FIR at the earliest. I’ve also found out that the website is dodgy, as several people have complained against it,” the businessman told HT, requesting anonymity.

Laxman Dumbre, senior police inspector of Borivali police station, was unavailable for comment, despite several attempts.