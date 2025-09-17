Mumbai Central-Valsad train catches fire in Palghar, video shows massive flames | On Cam

The engine of the Mumbai Central-Valsad passenger train caught fire in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, an official from the Western Railway said. All passengers onboard the train were reported to be safe.(Video screengrab/ X)

The incident took place at Kelve Road station in Palghar at around 7.56 pm, PTI quoted the official as saying. All passengers onboard the train were reported to be safe.

However, the fire incident caused delays for down trains going towards Surat, according to a release by the Western Railway.

A purported video of the incident, posted by a user on social media platform X, shows massive flames erupting from the train, with several onlookers in the frame.

A spokesperson of the Western Railway said that an incident of “flash and flames in the electric loco” of train no. 59023 Mumbai Central-Valsad fast had been reported. “All passengers are safe. Nobody was injured,” the spokesperson said.

Following the incident, the OHE power supply had been switched off temporarily for safety reasons, PTI reported. Senior railway officials and technical staff rushed to the site to assess the situation and undertake necessary checks.

The inspection of the locomotive and restoration work is still underway, while the train remains stationed at Kelve Road.