Mumbai customs arrest cancer patient from Zimbabwe with drugs worth 60 crore

MUMBAI: The customs officials at Mumbai airport on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old Zimbabwean woman while she was trying to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine worth nearly ₹60 crore to India, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman is a cancer patient and belongs to a family with a poor financial background. The drug cartel, which was using her as a mule, promised to look after the medical expenses of her treatment in lieu of smuggling drugs in the country, the official said.

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers, on the basis of intelligence developed and constant focus on African passengers, intercepted one suspicious Zimbabwean lady passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday.

The passenger, who has been identified as Rosie (full name not revealed), arrived from Harare to Mumbai via Kigali on Saturday by RwandAir flight WB-500. She was carrying a medical visa.

“The examination of baggage of the passenger resulted into the recovery of 7,006 grams yellowish powder tested as “heroin” and 1,480 grams white crystal granules tested to contain a combination of heroin and methamphetamine. The said drugs were subsequently seized,” said an AIU official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The seized drugs collectively weighing 8.486kg are worth approximately ₹59,40,20,000 in the illicit market. It was ingeniously concealed inside the trolley bag, in the executive bag and two file folders, the Customs department said.

During questioning the passenger informed that the drugs were handed over to her in Harare and the same were to be delivered in New Delhi. She was offered free medical treatment in India in lieu of the same, the AIU officer said.

The arrested foreigner has been charged under relevant sections of the Customs Act. She will be produced in court later in the day.