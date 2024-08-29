Mumbai man rapes 9-year-old daughter, arrested after she informs mother

A man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping his nine-year-old daughter, news agency ANI reported citing police on Wednesday. The police said the incident was reported recently after the girl disclosed the abuse to her mother. A man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping his 9-year-old daughter

According to the Mumbai Police, though the incident occurred in June, the complaint was launched in Dindoshi station by only recently as the girl had not told anyone before.

“In June, the accused raped his daughter when no one was home and threatened her not to tell anyone. Recently, the girl narrated the incident to her mother. The mother took her daughter to the nearby Dindoshi Police Station and lodged a complaint against the accused husband,” The Mumbai Police said.

A case was registered against the accused father under the sections 65(2), 68(A) of the BNS and sections 4,10,12 of POCSO.

The man was arrested and was remanded in police custody until August 30 by the court. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, two four-year-old girls were allegedly sexually abused at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur. The incident triggered massive protests, leading the Maharashtra government to form a Special Investigation Team to look into the allegations.

The accused, a male attendant at school, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Monday by a Kalyan court. Amid mounting pressure and outrage against the brutal incident, the Supreme Court will also consider a plea in September on the security of children in schools.

Another similar incident took place in Badlapur on August 27, where a man who allegedly raped and physically abused his teenage daughter, fled after the girl lodged a complaint against him. The police have currently launched an operation to trace the accused.