Rajasthan: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped at Jodhpur government hospital; probe on

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two youths within the premises of the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur, police officials said on Tuesday. The incident happened on Sunday night, but the police were informed on Monday evening. For representational purposes only. (PTI File Photo)

According to Pratap Nagar assistant commissioner of police Anil Kumar, the teenager had left her home on Sunday evening after being reprimanded by her mother.

“Her family frantically searched for her and when they couldn’t find her, they filed a missing person report at the Soorasagar police station on Monday,” Kumar said.

According to the police, the two men approached the girl after finding her alone in the hospital premises. They engaged in a conversation and led her to a secluded area behind the hospital’s biomedical waste dumpyard where they allegedly committed the crime, the police said.

The police located the victim on Monday evening near the hospital and informed her family. The girl later disclosed the details of the assault to her parents and the police.

Kumar said a probe has been initiated after the minor’s medical examination. The officer said that a forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene within the hospital premises on Tuesday morning and teams have been formed to apprehend the suspects, whose identities have been preliminarily established.

Dr. Fatahsingh Bhati, superintendent of the hospital, said that while the police have not officially informed them about the suspects, internal inquiries have revealed that one of the accused was previously employed by the hospital on a contractual basis.

“The hospital staff has been directed to check the lighting around the area where the incident took place and security measures, including additional lights, are being enhanced,” he said.