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'Such tactics...': Dipke says Mumbai Police denied permission for CJP's October 2 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Cockroach Janta Party co-founder Abhijeet Dipke said the Mumbai Police has denied permission for launching its protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Updated on: Sep 27, 2026, 19:36:09 IST
Edited by Akanksha Verma
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Cockroach Janta Party co-founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Sunday that the Mumbai Police has denied permission for launching its protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in the city on October 2.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press confrence, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Wednesday. Sept. 16, 2026. (PTI)
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press confrence, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Wednesday. Sept. 16, 2026. (PTI)

"Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October. Such tactics to suppress citizens’ voices are unacceptable. If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti," Dipke wrote in a post on X.

The Cockroach Janta Party gave a call for nationwide protests on October 2 if the CEC did not step down amid the ongoing controversy over alleged dissent within the election commission over its practices. CJP had said it will launch the countrywide protest from Mumbai.

Deep Dive

Why did the Mumbai Police deny permission for the CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

The Mumbai Police denied permission for the Cockroach Janta Party's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, which was planned for October 2, citing tactics to suppress citizens' voices.

What are the main reasons behind the calls for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation?

Calls for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation stem from allegations of dissent among election commissioners regarding voter registration processes and an alleged offer of a BJP candidature to a former chief secretary.

What actions will CJP take if their protest is suppressed?

If denied the right to protest, the Cockroach Janta Party plans to launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti as a form of civil disobedience against the suppression.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akanksha Verma

Akanksha Verma is an Associate Editor at the Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With an experience of over a decade, she has led newsrooms operations and worked on digital content strategies. She is adept at covering breaking news situations and holds expertise in doing long-form explainers on national, political and geopolitical issues. Akanksha has previously worked with The Times Of India, Indian Express Online, News18.com, India Ahead and The Daily Jagran. She has written on key national and global events, including the Lok Sabha Elections, Assembly Elections, US Elections, US-Iran war, Operation Sindoor, Israel-Palestine conflict, Afghanistan conflict, Ram Temple verdict, Ladakh standoff, Abrogation of Article 370 and Demonetisation. She holds a BA (Hons) in English from Ramjas College, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, Odisha. She is proficient in both English and Hindi and has earned a beginner-level certification in Korean. Beyond her newsroom responsibilities, Akanksha enjoys reading books that explore gender and social issues. She also turns to poetry as a creative outlet, writing verses whenever inspiration strikes.

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