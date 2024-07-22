Mumbai rain: City waterlogged, local trains partially hit; more downpour expected

The National Disaster Reponse Force (NDRF) was deployed in Mumbai after heavy rain led to severe waterlogging, disrupting public and private transport on road and partially affecting local trains. Heavy rains over 12 hours have led to waterlogging in the city affecting transport on roads. Local trains have also been affected. Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Mumbai is experiencing heavy rain for the second day in a row, with the last 12 hours of monsoon showers in the city causing waterlogging and traffic, affecting both public and private transport.

The city recorded 34 mm of rainfall in just one hour in the morning in Mulund and Malabar hills. In the last 24 hours, the city reported 135 mm of rainfall.

Three teams of the NDRF are operating in Mumbai due to a continued forecast of heavy rain with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the city. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the city and suburbs as well as extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

There is also a high tide forecast estimated to be 4.59 meters and to arrive at 12.59 pm.

Mumbai's main mode of transport, local trains, have also been disrupted due to the incessant rains. Train traffic at the Kalyan and Thakurli stations was affected during rush hour in the Central Railway network due to a signal problem.

However, the Central Railways stated that all train services across four corridors were running smoothly.

The Western Railways in a post on X, reassured travelers that trains were running normally, commuters claimed that trains had halted and were delayed by 5-10 minutes at least.

Commuters stated that people had started walking on the tracks because trains had been halted for a long time.

A civic official told PTI that the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) buses had also not been diverted.