Mumbai rain: Vistara flight rerouted; police issue advisory amid heavy downpour

Heavy rain and thunderstorms battered parts of Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in the city. Given the fresh spell of heavy rainfall, the Mumbai Police issued an advisory for all citizens, urging them to avoid visiting coastal areas for the time being. Waterlogging in the Kurla on Saturday due to heavy rain and Metro work in the city. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

In its rainfall advisory, the Mumbai police asked people to step out of their homes only if it is necessary and take all necessary precautions.

“In view of the continuous and heavy rains in Mumbai, citizens are requested to avoid going to the coastal areas and move out of their houses only if necessary. Take precautions and Dial 100 in case of emergency,” the police department said in its advisory.

Meanwhile, a Vistara flight from Amritsar to Mumbai was rerouted to Ahmedabad due to bad weather conditions at the Mumbai Airport on Sunday.

Flight UK696 from Amritsar to Mumbai (ATQ-BOM) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 12.15 hours, Vistara Airlines said in an official statement.

Incessant rains continued in Mumbai throughout the week, and the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in the city issued a yellow alert, which will remain in place till July 24. The forecasted temperatures are expected to range from a high of 29°C to a low of 25°C on Sunday.

Several roads have been closed and traffic has been redirected due to the extensive flooding. The monsoon covered the entire country six days ahead of its normal schedule.

The city was left flooded after four days of continuous downpour on Sunday, with several subway stations submerged. Public transport was disrupted and the traffic congestion was recorded on the Eastern Express Highway in the morning.

Heavy waterlogging was recorded in residential areas of Mumbai, especially in Dadar, Worli, Parel, Matunga, Mahim, and Prabhadevi on Saturday and Sunday. Rainwater seeped into homes in low-lying areas, causing significant damage to structures.

