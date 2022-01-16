Mumbai revises SOP for people travelling from Dubai as Covid cases drop

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has withdrawn the additional restrictions that it mandated for passengers flying to the city from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai. The new rules will be applicable from January 17, the civic body said. In its earlier order, the civic body had mandated compulsory 7-day quarantine and RT-PCR test on arrival for passengers arriving from the UAE. "No special SOP henceforth will be applicable for passengers coming from UAE, including Dubai. Guidelines applicable to international travellers arriving from countries other than countries at-risk will be made applicable to travellers arriving from UAE," the notice said.

However, according to the latest guidelines issued by the civil aviation ministry, which came into effect from January 11, all international travellers have to undergo a seven-day home quarantine.

The daily cases of Mumbai reached the peak of over 20,000 in January and since then, cases have been coming down. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 7,895 infections.

The decision to remove the additional surveillance on people coming from Dubai was taken in a virtual meeting of the civic officials where it was discussed that Mumbai seems to have reached its peak of the third wave.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said the state government will be considering reopening schools after the next 10-15 days if the declining trend continues. "Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss. We will consider it after 10-15 days as there is a low (rate of) infection among children. The chief minister will take the final call in this regard," the minister said.

