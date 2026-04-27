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    Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derails while entering Pune railway station

    The official said that the crossing upgrade has been planned as part of the yard remodelling at Pune station.

    Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 9:45 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailed on Monday while entering the railway station in Maharashtra's Pune, officials said. No injury to any passengers has been reported.

    At present, 11 Vande Bharat Express trains operate on various routes in Maharashtra including Pune–Kolhapur, Pune–Hubballi, Solapur–Mumbai, Mumbai–Shirdi, Mumbai–Goa, Pune–Nagpur, Mumbai–Nanded and Nagpur–Bilaspur. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
    At present, 11 Vande Bharat Express trains operate on various routes in Maharashtra including Pune–Kolhapur, Pune–Hubballi, Solapur–Mumbai, Mumbai–Shirdi, Mumbai–Goa, Pune–Nagpur, Mumbai–Nanded and Nagpur–Bilaspur. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    According to Central Railway chief PRO Dr Swapnil Nila, one trolley of the fourth coach of the Vande Bharat train going from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Solapur, derailed on the diamond crossing while entering the platform at Pune station at around 7:30 PM on Monday.

    A diamond crossing is a railway track layout in which two tracks intersect at an angle, forming a diamond shape, allowing trains to cross without switching lines.

    The official added that the crossing upgrade has been planned as part of the yard remodelling at Pune station.

    “Shifting of passengers to another rake is planned. The diamond crossing is being replaced on a priority, and similar non-standard diamond crossings across Indian Railways are also being replaced,” the chief PRO said.

    Passengers from the affected coach were seen getting down from the train, carrying their luggage and walking to the nearest platform.

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