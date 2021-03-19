Mumbai top cop shunted to ensure fair probe: Minister

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh was shunted out due to “serious and unpardonable mistakes” committed by some of his colleagues in the commissionerate, in what were his first comments after Wednesday’s high-profile transfer.

Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) head Sachin Vaze was removed and arrested recently in connection with the explosives found in a car parked outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s home last month.

“The transfer of Mumbai Police commissioner was to ensure the ongoing probe by the National Investigation Agency and the state anti-terrorism squad is not hampered. The decision was taken collectively in the meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Deshmukh said.

While NIA is probing the explosives found in a Scorpio parked outside the Ambani residence, Antilia, on February 25, ATS is investigating the death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who is linked to the Scorpio. “Maharashtra Police has been doing a fantastic job. Its morale is high, but the entire force is made to bear the brunt of the mistakes committed by a few officers. Those officers, be it an API (assistant police inspector) or senior rank officer, will not be spared if found guilty. Singh was the commissioner and the case [of explosives] was under his jurisdiction. Vehicles belonging to the commissionerate were used in the incident. Drivers and colleagues were found to be involved in the case, and so a thorough probe is a must,” he said.

NIA has so far seized five vehicles, including a white Innova that belonged to the CIU and was found in the Motor Transport Department of the state police, in Nagpada area, as well as a black Mercedes-Benz parked in the premises of the Azad Maidan police station.

Deshmukh denied the claim made by leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis who said that CM Uddhav Thackeray recommended Vaze’s reinstatement in the police force. Deshmukh also refuted speculation that his position in the cabinet was under a cloud.

“It is a political allegation levelled by Fadnavis. The decision related to the reinstatement of any officer of the rank of API is done at the level of police commissioner. A five-member committee headed by the commissioner, comprising other high-ranking officers at the Commissionerate, take the decision after a review. There was no question of appointing Vaze at the government level. CM or home minister deal with the reinstatement of officers of the rank above additional superintendent of police,” he said.