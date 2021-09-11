Mumbai: Woman raped, brutally assaulted in stationary vehicle

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Mumbai: A 34-year-old woman was raped and brutally assaulted inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka and her condition was said to be serious, police said on Friday.

Mohan Chouhan (45), the accused, was arrested within a few hours of the incident, said an official.

The police control room received a call in the early hours of Friday that a man was thrashing a woman on Khairani Road, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot to find a woman lying in a pool of blood. She was taken to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital, the official said.

As per the preliminary probe, she had been raped and also assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts, he said, adding that the incident had taken place inside a tempo parked on the roadside.

Bloodstains were found inside the vehicle. According to the doctors, the woman’s condition was serious, the official said.

Acting on some leads, accused Chauhan was arrested under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape) and further probe was on, he added.

In December 2012, a young woman -- later referred to as `Nirbhaya’ -- was brutally gang- raped and assaulted inside a moving bus in Delhi, causing a wave of outrage across the country. She died in hospital after struggling for life for several days. PTI

