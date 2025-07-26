Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mumbai's CSMT bomb threat traced to Assam, nothing suspicious found

ANI |
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 11:05 pm IST

The caller claimed that a bomb would be planted at the CSMT station, prompting immediate action from the Railway Police and Mumbai Police.

A bomb threat at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Friday evening triggered a high-level security response. However, police said nothing suspicious was found after a thorough search of the premises.

The threat was received via a phone call to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra. (HT Photo/Representational Image)
The threat was received via a phone call to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra.

Senior Inspector Sambhaji Katare of the Government Railway Police (GRP) at CSMT told ANI, "As per the SOP, concerned teams were called, and a search operation was carried out. With the help of the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, we searched the entire station. Nothing suspicious was found. We've registered a case at Mumbai's Colaba Police station, and the call regarding the bomb threat had come from Assam. Further investigation into the case is underway."

The threat was received via a phone call to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra. The caller claimed that a bomb would be planted at CSMT station, prompting immediate action from the Railway Police and Mumbai Police.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, a similar hoax threat was reported earlier this week at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. On July 22, a threatening email was received, following which the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was activated.

In a statement, the airport spokesperson said, "Following the receipt of a threatening email on 22 July 2025, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, activated the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee, and the threat was assessed as non-specific. CISF's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducted comprehensive checks in line with standard security protocols."

"After a thorough sweep of the premises, no suspicious object or activity was found. Airport operations have continued without disruption," the spokesperson added.

