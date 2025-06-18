Mumbai's Powai lake overflows after heavy rainfall

Mumbai's Powai Lake, an artificial reservoir managed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), began overflowing on Wednesday morning following continuous heavy rainfall in its catchment area over the last two days. The overflowing of Mumbai's Powai Lake comes amid ongoing monsoon showers across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

The lake, which has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres (5.45 billion litres), started overflowing at around 6 AM, with water levels reaching 195.10 feet, the BMC said.

In a post on X, the BMC shared a video of the lake overflowing. It further stated, “Powai Lake, one of the main artificial lakes under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), began overflowing around 6 am today. With a storage capacity of 545 crore litres (5.45 billion litres), the lake's water is non-potable and is primarily used for industrial purposes and non-potable uses in the Aarey Milk Colony. The lake has reached its capacity and started overflowing due to heavy rainfall in its catchment area over the past two days. As of now, the water level stands at 195.10 feet.”

The overflowing of Powai Lake comes amid ongoing monsoon showers across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with more heavy rain in the coming days.

Earlier, on Monday morning, many parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, and Navi Mumbai, received heavy and light rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rain in Mumbai.

According to IMD, isolated heavy rains are likely in Kokan, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra, Saurashtra, and Kutch from June 18 to 21. Meanwhile, Gujarat can experience light to moderate rainfall from June 16 to 17.

"Light/moderate rainfall at most/many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely over Gujarat State during 16th -17th June. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch during 18th-21st; Gujarat Region on 18th & 19th June with very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa during. 16th-18th, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch during 16th-17th; Gujarat Region on 16th June with extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa on 16th June", IMD said in its statement.