Delhi weather: IMD issues ‘yellow alert’ for today, forecasting rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR for Wednesday, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50 to 60 kmph, particularly during the night. People enjoy pleasant weather after rain at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times)

Temperatures in the national capital are expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius during the day, with the minimum likely to settle near 27 degrees Celsius.

In its advisory, the IMD warned of a moderate thunderstorm, citing potential hazards such as intense lightning in open spaces, traffic disruptions, and likely delays to flight and train services. The alert also highlighted possible threats to livestock and those engaged in outdoor work.

Delhi remains under the yellow alert until Thursday, with the outlook indicating continued chances of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the period.

Residents have been urged to remain indoors and avoid non-essential travel. The IMD advised unplugging electrical appliances during storms to guard against lightning-induced damage.

People have also been cautioned not to seek shelter under trees or metal structures and to refrain from using mobile phones in open areas during lightning activity. Farmers and those working outside have been told to suspend tasks and move to a safe location immediately.

The weather office has recommended that the public stay informed through its official website and credible media sources.

14 flights diverted, 400 delayed as rains hit Delhi

On Tuesday, pre-monsoon showers brought much-needed relief from the sweltering heat but also caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of the city.

Between 3 pm and 4 pm, as many as 14 flights were diverted from Delhi airport due to adverse weather conditions, according to PTI. Six were rerouted to Bhopal, three to Chandigarh, two to Amritsar, and one each to Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Lucknow.

Data from Flightradar24.com indicated that over 400 flights were delayed, and some cancellations were reported.

Heavy rain led to knee-deep water accumulation in areas such as the Delhi Cantonment underpass, Zakhira Underpass, Pul Prahladpur, ITO, and stretches of Delhi Najafgarh Road and Rohtak Road, severely affecting vehicular movement.

According to IMD data, rainfall recorded at various weather stations included 10 mm at Safdarjung, 5 mm at Lodhi Road, 41 mm at Pusa, 15 mm at Narayana, and 23 mm at Ayanagar. Winds reaching speeds of 35 to 40 kmph were observed at the Palam and Safdarjung stations between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, and again at 6.30 pm.

The maximum temperature in the capital settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches below the seasonal average, while the minimum stood at 28 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above normal. Relative humidity was recorded at 61 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was measured at 104 at 4 pm.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

With PTI inputs