Orange alert for Delhi-NCR for light to moderate rain, winds up to 70 km/hr

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), forecasting light to moderate rain and the possibility of gusty winds touching up to 70 km/hr. The alert, issued at 12.45 pm on Tuesday, said the weather activity is likely in the next two hours -- till around 2.45 pm, with isolated locations even recording hailstorm activity. Clouds over the India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Overall, IMD has a yellow alert for both Tuesday and Wednesday, stating there were chances of light to moderate rain in the city. Despite no colour-coded alerts from Thursday onwards, on and off-rain activity is likely to persist in the region, making for a wet week and keeping heatwaves away.

Delhi’s maximum is forecast to hover between 33 and 35°C on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with mostly overcast skies expected.

Parts of Delhi recorded ‘trace’ rainfall on Monday, as the monsoon inches closer to northwest India. IMD on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had further advanced over some more parts of North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, remaining parts of Vidarbha, some more parts of Madhya Pradesh; most parts of Chhattisgarh; remaining parts of Odisha; some parts of Jharkhand; entire Gangetic West Bengal and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar. It said conditions were favourable for further progress too.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon over remaining parts of North Arabian Sea & Gujarat; some parts of Rajasthan; some more parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh during next two days,” said IMD in its daily weather bulletin on Tuesday.

Typically, the monsoon reaches Delhi on June 27, however, it is progressing at a faster pace than usual this year.