Heavy rain, thunderstorm expected in Delhi-NCR within next 2 hours: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at around 2 pm on Tuesday issued a weather alert for Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, warning of an incoming spell of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds within the next two hours. A commuter passes through during heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI )

The IMD warned of hailstorm, thunderstorm at isolated with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds of 50-70 km/h over some parts of Delhi, Noida, Faridabad etc.

A red warning was issued for northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast Delhi over possible rain and lightning, for 2:15 to 4:15 pm on Tuesday.

Key weather alerts

Hailstorm/thunderstorm with heavy rain, lightning, gusts of 50-70 km/h):

Delhi: Jafarpur

NCR: Bahadurgarh, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh

Haryana: Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar

UP: Gulaoti, Sikandrabad

Rajasthan: Laxmangarh, Rajgarh

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (50-70 km/h):

-Delhi areas: Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Mundka, Vivek Vihar, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, IGI Airport, Tughlakabad, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi

NCR locations: Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Hindon AF Station, Chhapraula, Gurugram, Manesar

Haryana: Sonipat, Rohtak, Kosali

UP: Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Debai, Narora, Sahaswan, Atrauli, Nandgaon, Barsana

Rajasthan: Nagar, Deeg, Nadbai

Light to moderate rainfall with light thunderstorm and lightning (40-60 km/h gusts):

Delhi: Burari, Rohini, Badli, Karawal Nagar, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Pashchim Vihar, Kashmiri Gate, Shahdara, Rajouri Garden, Preet Vihar, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, R.K. Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Chhattarpur

NCR: Loni Dehat

Haryana: Gohana, Gannaur, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Loharu

UP: Khekra, Siyana, Kasganj, Sikandra Rao, Etah

Rajasthan: Pilani, Bharatpur, Mahawa, Mahendipur Balaji, Bayana

The minimum temperature Delhi on Tuesday settled at 29 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting light to moderate rain. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 34 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had issued a 'yellow alert' for Delhi until Thursday, forecasting light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50-60 kmph.

The city's air quality remained in the satisfactory category on Tuesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 96 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.