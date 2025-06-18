IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar diverted to Chandigarh due to bad weather

IndiGo flight 6E 2248, operating from Delhi to Srinagar, was diverted to Chandigarh on Tuesday after being denied landing clearance at Srinagar Airport due to adverse weather conditions. IndiGo flight 6E 2248, operating from Delhi to Srinagar, was diverted to Chandigarh on Tuesday after being denied landing clearance at Srinagar Airport due to adverse weather conditions. (HT File)

According to airline officials, the Airbus A320, carrying approximately 120 passengers, landed safely at Chandigarh International Airport in the evening after it was unable to land in Srinagar.

“The flight was diverted owing to bad weather in Srinagar. After landing in Chandigarh, the aircraft remained grounded for nearly an hour for refuelling,” said an IndiGo spokesperson.

Following the refuelling halt, the aircraft was at Chandigarh airport waiting for weather conditions so that it could land at its destination.