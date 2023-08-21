Uttar Pradesh Muslim couple killed after son elopes with Hindu woman

A Muslim couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district was allegedly beaten to death by neighbours after their son reportedly eloped with a Hindu woman two months ago, police said on Sunday. While three people have been arrested, efforts are on to nab two others, they added.

According to the police, the couple’s son, Shaukat, was arrested in 2020 for reportedly abducting Rampal’s then 17-year-old daughter (Representative photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased were identified as Abbas Ali (55) and his wife, Kamrul Nisha (53). Besides a 28-year-old son, the deceased couple had three minor daughters,

According to Sitapur superintendent of police (SP) Chakresh Mishra, the alleged attack took place at Rajepur village under Hargaon police station on Friday.

“At around 5pm on Friday, Ali and Nisha were sitting outside their house when they were allegedly attacked and thrashed to death by neighbours,” the SP said. The couple died on the spot, he added.

The SP said that following the attack, a first information report (FIR) was registered against five people, namely Shailendra Jaiswal, Rampal Jaiswal, Amarnath, Rampati and Pallu, under various sections, including 302 (murder), of Indian Penal Code on the basis of information provided by the villagers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Shailendra, Amarnath and Pallu have been arrested, a search is on for the remaining two, Mishra said.

According to the police, the couple’s son, Shaukat, was arrested in 2020 for reportedly abducting Rampal’s then 17-year-old daughter, Ruby, following a complaint by the latter. Shaukat was released six months later. In 2021, Rampal got his daughter married.

In June this year, Shaukat reportedly eloped with Rampal’s daughter, prompting the latter’s family to register a fresh abduction case. The case, however, was dropped after the two were found and the woman said she willingly left with Shaukat. The woman did not return home and continued to stay with Shaukat, police said.

Police said that a few days after the incident, in July, Shaukat was again arrested and sent to jail in connection with an old case pertaining to cow slaughter. He was released on bail from prison on August 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The two incidents (purported abduction and elopement) led to animosity between the two families,” the SP said.

The villagers are now looking after the minor daughters of the deceased couple. Shaukat and the woman’s whereabouts could not be immediately ascertained, police said.

Security has been stepped up in the village as a precautionary measure, they added.