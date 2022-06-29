'Muslims will never allow…': Ajmer Dargah deewan on Udaipur killing

Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Tuesday condemned the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur, saying the Muslims of India will never allow Talibanisation mindset to surface in the country.

“No religion promotes violence against humanity. Especially, in the religion of Islam, all the teachings act as sources of peace,” Khan said in a statement.

“In the gruesome video that surfaced on the internet, some non-ethical minds committed a brutal attack on a poor man which is received as a punishable sin in the Islamic world,” he added.

Two men beheaded a Hindu tailor on camera over his support on social media for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma whose remarks about the Prophet Mohammed sparked global outrage. They killed the tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, with a cleaver in Udaipur and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam.

In a video clip, one of the assailants, identified as Riaz Akhtari, went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well. Both accused were arrested within hours of the incident.

Khan said that the accused were a part of certain radical groups that find solution only via the path of violence.

“I strongly discourage this act and plead the government to take a strict action against them. Muslims of India will never allow talibanisation mindset to surface in our motherland,” he said.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind General Secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi also condemned the murder.

"Whoever carried out this incident cannot be justified in any way, it is against the law of the land and our religion," he said in a statement. “There is a rule of law in our country, no one has the right to take the law in their hands,” he said.

