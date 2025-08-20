Mute vagabond murdered in southeast Delhi park, 2 minors among 4 held

The Delhi Police arrested an 18-year-old man, a woman, and apprehended two minors in connection with the murder of a mute vagabond at the Astha Kunj Park in southeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. Police said the victim stared at the group for a long time, after which the accused assaulted him with fists, kicks and a stick.(Hindustan Times/Representative Image)

The body of the victim, identified as Dharam alias Gunga, a mute vagabond who lived near the ISKCON temple, was found on the morning of August 13, the police said.

The three accused, identified as Dinesh alias Lalla (18) and two minors, had come to the park for food and drinks. The victim stared at the group for a long time, after which the accused assaulted him with fists, kicks and a stick, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

In a related development, the police also arrested a woman identified as Rahana (44), a resident of Shriniwaspuri, who allegedly supplied cannabis to the accused.

A case was registered under Section 103 (1) (murder) of the BNS at the Amar Colony Police Station. Since there was no CCTV coverage inside the park, the team analysed footage from the cameras along Raja Dhir Singh Marg near the temple.

"A recording from around 12.40 am on August 13 showed three youths alighting from an auto and heading towards the park. Based on surveillance and inputs from informers, police laid a trap and apprehended the accused," the DCP stated.

The police recovered blood-stained clothes, two mobile phones and a stick used in the crime. Dinesh, a resident of Banda in Uttar Pradesh, was previously involved in an attempt to murder case as a minor, the DCP added.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the victim allegedly kept staring at them, which provoked them. "When the victim failed to respond to repeated questioning, the accused and his associates assaulted him, leaving him fatally injured," the officer said.

Additionally, cannabis weighing 175 grams was recovered from Rahana, leading to a separate case being registered under the NDPS Act at the Amar Colony Police Station.