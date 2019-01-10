Mutilated body of 15-yr-old girl found hanging from tree in West Bengal’s Malda

Tension gripped Habibpur village in West Bengal’s Malda district Thursday after the partially mutilated body of a 15-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree.

Her upper jaw was smashed and there were injuries all over the body. The victim was a high school student. Her parents are migrant labourers, working in Delhi. The girl used to live with her grandmother but the latter was admitted in a hospital in Bengaluru a few days ago. As a result, she was home-alone. Her relatives lodged a police complaint.

A police officer who did not want to be identified said when the body was found, there were signs of injury on the victim’s private parts and signs of physical struggle were also evident.

“On Wednesday afternoon, she went to her private tutor but did not return. We lodged a police complaint. On Thursday, her body was found less than 100 metre from her house. We suspect she was raped,” said her uncle. The police officer said, “Only the autopsy report can confirm whether the girl was raped. We have to wait for it.”

The incident comes only a week after a girl preparing for her board exams, was gang raped in West Midnapore district.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 23:37 IST