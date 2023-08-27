Muzaffarnagar school where Muslim kid was slapped shut for now; 1 month given

Muzaffarpur's Neha Public School where a Muslim kid was slapped by his classmates on the instruction of the teacher Tripta Tyagi who in a viral video made some objectionable comments about Mohammedans has been shut as of now. Muzaffarnagar Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shubham Shukla confirmed that Neha Public School has been given a month's time to clarify its affiliation. The school will resume once again when the authorities clear the affiliation question. The school is not being closed down, the official explained.

The education department won't take any action against Tripta Tyagi now as she has already been booked.

Neha Public School is affiliated to the basic education department of the Uttar Pradesh government. However, it does not meet the required criteria for certification, Shukla said.

Neha Public School has been at the centre of a massive outrage after Tripta Tyagi, the owner of the private school, was caught on camera insulting 'Mohammedans' as she was getting a Muslim kid slapped by other classmates. In the face of a political row, Tripta Tyagi claimed that the video was misleading as it edited out what she was saying about Muslim mothers who take their kids to their parental homes affecting their studies. Tripta said she did not have any communal intention and was just being strict with the kid who was lagging behind in his studies. But she could not punish the kid herself as she is handicapped and can't get up, the teacher claimed. Amid demands for her immediate arrest, police booked her and brought bailable charges against her.

On action against Tripta Tyagi who runs the school from her home, Shukla said it would depend on the police action against her.

'Muslim kid can go to govt school if...'

The education department official said the Muslim kid would be given admission to the government primary school in the village if his parents agreed. There are 50 students at the school who will also be facilitated admission to the government primary school if they want a transfer. "There is a government primary school in the village. Children who want to go there will be enrolled there. Students, who wish to continue studying in the private school, can do so since they are already paying the fees. The formalities including transfer certificates (of the children) will be completed by the department so that the parents do not face any additional burden," Shukla said, as quoted by PTI.

