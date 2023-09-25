SC pulls up UP govt for ‘shoddy probe’ into Muzaffarnagar school slap case
The Supreme Court sought a report from the UP government on the implementation of the RTE Act in the state.
The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for a shoddy probe into a case lodged in Muzaffarnagar against a woman teacher, who allegedly encouraged her students to slap a Muslim classmate and made communal remarks at a private school, directs an IPS officer to monitor and submit reports.
The court also sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the implementation of the Right To Education Act or RTE in the state, besides ensuring proper counselling for the victim child and other students involved in the incident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Topics