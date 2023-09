SC pulls up UP govt for ‘shoddy probe’ into Muzaffarnagar school slap case

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for a shoddy probe into a case lodged in Muzaffarnagar against a woman teacher, who allegedly encouraged her students to slap a Muslim classmate and made communal remarks at a private school, directs an IPS officer to monitor and submit reports.

The woman teacher had allegedly encouraged her students to slap a Muslim classmate and made communal remarks at a private school.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court also sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the implementation of the Right To Education Act or RTE in the state, besides ensuring proper counselling for the victim child and other students involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail