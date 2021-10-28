‘My apprehension is they will arrest me’: Sameer Wankhede moves Bombay HC

The Mumbai zonal chief of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede on Thursday approached the Bombay high court and sought protection from any coercive action. "I am personally attacked by the state. My apprehension is they will arrest me. I want interim protection in the form of no coercive action," Wankhede told the court. He also prayed for transferring the investigation undertaken by the Maharashtra state government to any central agency or to the CBI.

The division bench of the Bombay high court is hearing Sameer Wankhede's plea. The Maharashtra government's lawyer said they will give prior notice of 72 hours if an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act is registered.

An investigating officer of the drugs-on-cruise case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested, Sameer Wankhede is now on the radar of the state government with several accusations hanging over his head. Apart from procedural irregularities, extortion, Wankhede has been accused of forgery of documents as well.

While a vigilance investigation is going on against Wankhede by the NCB, the Maharashtra government is investigating the allegations brought by NCB witness Prabhakar Sail against Wankhede. Sail has been interrogated by the Mumbai Police and his statement has been recorded.

While Sail has accused that Wankhede is part of the ₹25 crore pay-off plan that was being hatched in exchange for Aryan Khan's release, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has brought out the personal details of Sameer Wankhede and his family and claimed that he is a Muslim, but applied for the SC quota in UPSC. Wankhede has refuted the allegation and said his mother was a Muslim, while his father is Dalit Hindu. Wankhede claimed he never converted to Islam.

