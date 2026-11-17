Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das on Tuesday said that he submitted documents for the verification of his Delhi residence before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) in Delhi. Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the magistrate today, weeks after the two were released from judicial custody.

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das (PTI)

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Das also said that the submitted the documents “on the express condition that they would not be leaked by the Delhi Police”. He also alleged that cops had already been aware of his home address in the city.

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“It is a well-known fact that the police are already aware of where I live; yet, for the past month, they have claimed they were unable to verify it... We appeared today to facilitate this verification,” Das said, with CJP's Ranka and Ratna Singh standing next to him.

Das said that he furnished some documents before the SEM court.

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{{^usCountry}} “The SEM accepted our strict condition and directed that the documents be used strictly for the purpose of residence verification, and nothing else,” a part of his tweet read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The SEM accepted our strict condition and directed that the documents be used strictly for the purpose of residence verification, and nothing else,” a part of his tweet read. {{/usCountry}}

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Security arrangements were tightened at the Mandir Marg police station in Delhi ahead of their scheduled appearance.

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According to news agency ANI, Das also said they had waited for around two hours for the presiding officer to arrive and explained that the hearing was primarily held to verify his residential address in Delhi.

“We waited for two hours for the judge, or the ACP presiding over this SEM court, to arrive. After that, the hearing took place. The hearing was primarily about verifying where I live in Delhi," he was quoted as saying.

Also Read: SEM court orders CJP's Saurav Das to submit proof of Delhi address in peace bond violation case

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He also alleged that the police was already aware of his address. “It is surprising that a police force of one lakh personnel cannot verify where Saurav Das lives in Delhi,” he said.

As reported by HT earlier, the SEM court had earlier noted that the documents submitted did not include a rent agreement or lease document to establish Das’s Delhi address.

Both Das and Ranka were released by the SEM last month, days after they scaled an iron gate and entered Delhi's Jantar Mantar, a denotified protest site. They had been arrested in connection with a bond they had signed on October 11, which required them to maintain peace for a year.

Also Read: PIL seeks probe into Saurav Das' identity, blocking of social media accounts over remarks against judiciary; Madras HC issues notice

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After a seven-day custody, the duo was released after they agreed not to call any protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is a designated protest site again.