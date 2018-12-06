My husband used to get threat calls: Inspector’s wife tells Yogi Adityanath

The wife of the Uttar Pradesh police inspector killed in Monday’s mob violence in Bulandshahr district told chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday her husband, who was handling complaints against cow slaughter, used to get threatening calls over the phone.

Subodh Kumar Singh’s wife Rajni, who met the chief minister in Lucknow, also told him about the arrest of three people for allegedly slaughtering cows at Syana police station.

Singh was one of the two people killed in the violence following an alleged cow slaughter in a village in Bulandshahr. She met Adityanath along with her sons in Lucknow.

“There is one more thing, Sir. My husband used to call me to the police station (Syana) and I used to go there. The last time when I was there, three people had been arrested for cow slaughter,” Rajni is heard telling Adityanath in a video circulated to the media after the meeting.

“There was a call from Syana MLA (Devendra Singh Lodhi) when my husband was in the bathroom. He asked me to pick up the call and inform that he was inside,” she says.

However, there is no clarity about what she said further as the video was disconnected.

A senior officer present at the meeting said she only informed the chief minister about the threats her husband used to receive and there was nothing beyond that.

“I have informed the chief minister about all this and he has assured us of a fair inquiry,” Rajni said while speaking to the Hindustan Times over the phone after the meeting.

“My husband was a straightforward man and never used to succumb to pressures. He used to receive threats. He used to record the calls. This record has all gone with the mobile missing after his killing,” said Rajni.

“Understandably, the mobile must have been taken away by the person who knew that his threats were being recorded in the mobile. My husband used to download threats on a laptop from the mobile but could not do so for past one month,” she said.

Rajni, who has threatened to commit suicide if those guilty of killing her husband were not punished, said she was confident of a fair investigation after her meeting with Adityanath.

“Subodh used to remain in touch with his higher officials and might have told them about such threats,” she said, adding, he was not comfortable about his last posting in Bulandshahr district.

Consoling the grieving family, Adityanath said those responsible for the death of the inspector would not be spared under any circumstances.

Besides announcing a relief of Rs 50 lakh to Singh’s family, the chief minister said the state government will also pay back the outstanding loan amount of about Rs 30 lakh, which the family owes to a bank.

He also assured the family of an extraordinary pension and a job to one of its member.

State minister Atul Garg, who along with additional chief secretary Avnish Awasthi and director general of police (DGP) OP Singh was present during the meeting, said the government will help the family.

“The chief minister got emotional when he came to know about the academic performance of the slain inspector’s son,” Garg said while speaking to the media later.

He said the state government would name Jaithera-Kurawali road, which leads to Singh’s house in Etah as Subodh Kumar Singh Shahid Marg.

The state government would also consider the demand of naming a school or college after the inspector, said an official.

Additional chief secretary Awasthi said Singh’s elder son would appear in an examination for all India services and the younger one was preparing to get a law degree. He said the state government would extend all necessary help to ensure that they are able to attend coaching classes in Noida.

DGP Singh said he would ask the senior superintendent of police of Gautam Buddha Nagar to provide the necessary help to them in getting an admission in coaching centres there.

Singh’s elder son, Shreya Pratap Singh, said the chief minister has assured justice to the family and action against the guilty.

“The CM has assured that he will always remain with us,” he said.

Rajni’s elder brother and brother-in-law also accompanied the family for the meeting.

