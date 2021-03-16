IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'My mic was switched off in Parliament': Rahul Gandhi on 'assault on India'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi used to have elections too
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi used to have elections too
india news

'My mic was switched off in Parliament': Rahul Gandhi on 'assault on India'

BJP MPs can not have an open discussion, Rahul Gandhi said as he was virtually interacting with Brown University's Prof Ashutosh Varshney.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:33 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said all institutions of India are under constant assault. Interacting with Prof Ashutosh Varshney, a faculty of Brown University, Rahul said, "To me, India is many different, diverse viewpoints...Modern India to me is essentially an ongoing negotiation between those ideas and cultures. Our founding fathers created an architecture of that negotiation through various institutions."

"What I see is a determined attack on these institutions," he said, as he was asked to explain his earlier comment which he had made during his conversation with Cornell University professKaushik Basu when he said "electoral politics in India is no longer a fight for power, it's a fight for India".


Elaborating on that, Rahul said, "There is not a single institution which is not under attack. To give you a more nuanced answer, my mic was switched off in Parliament. The essence of Parliament is that I am allowed to speak. But the television doesn't show what is going on in Parliament. BJP MPs can not have an open discussion, they have told me. It is a straightforward top-down thing. Same with the judiciary, press. It's a constant onslaught."

"Before 2014, there was an assault on institutions but it was subversive. It was not out in the open. But after 2014, it is legitimised. That's why it's an attack on India," he said.

Talking about the 'shrinking' space for debate in India's politics, Rahul said, "Congress represents 20 per cent of our population. Other opposition parties together represent much bigger than what PM Modi and his party represent, but there is no room for negotiation, no room for conversation. But as a politician, I require institutional support."

On being asked to comment on the status of 'electoral autocracy' given to India by a US-based organisation recently, Rahul said, "We don't need a stamp from them. The situation is much worse than they imagine."

Explaining his point, he said electoral democracy can not be separated from the institutional framework. "Election is not only about people going to vote and pressing a button. It is about narrative, it is about institutions that make sure that the framework of the country is working properly. It is about a judiciary being fair...Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi used to have elections. They used to win them. They were actually voting. It's not like that there was no voting but there was no institutional framework to protect that vote."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
india news

B’luru Metro to begin charging of power lines

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Bengaluru The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Tuesday said it will begin the charging the power lines on the Nayandahalli-Kengeri stretch as it moves closer to the June 2021 deadline for the completion of the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Mother of Walayar girls to contest against Vijayan

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram The mother of the two minor girls, who were found dead in Walayar in Kerala’s Palakkad district in 2017, on Tuesday announced her candidature for the upcoming assembly polls from Dharmadom constituency
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Didi claims BJP using EC, poll body hits back

By Deeksha Bhardwaj and Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:00 AM IST
New Delhi/Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Tuesday that Union home minister Amit Shah was manipulating the election commission, prompting a stern response from the poll watchdog that called the politician’s charges unfortunate insinuations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Poll battle heats up: Disquiet in Bengal BJP ranks

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Kolkata: Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, held back-to-back meetings in Kolkata amid protests by sections of the party over candidate selection for the upcoming assembly elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Dasgupta resigns from RS before Bengal polls

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Swapan Dasgupta, the Bharatiya Janata Party‘s (BJP) candidate for the Tarakeshwar assembly constituency in West Bengal, tendered his resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday, after both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress raised the issue of a nominated and unaffiliated member of the Upper House contesting the assembly elections as a candidate of a party
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Guilty should be punished, says Maha govt as politics over case continues

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Mumbai The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Tuesday sought to distance itself from suspended police officer Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the recovery of explosives from a car near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

‘Differing views only exist in Cong’: Rahul addresses dissent in party

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi In his first public remarks about the so-called G23 leaders who have sought sweeping changes within the Congress, the party’s leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that such differing points of view can only survive in his party
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

After raid at Vaze’s office, NIA says he hid evidence

By Manish K Pathak & Anamika Gharat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Mumbai: In a search conducted late Monday night at the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) office in the Mumbai Police headquarters, National Investigation Authority (NIA) officials found evidence that had not been recorded in the log but was seized in the initial days of the investigation of the explosive-laden SUV found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s house on February 25
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

From engg aspirant to IED developer: Tihar inmate at centre of Ambani case

By Prawesh Lama
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Tehseen Aktar, a 30-year-old “tech-savvy” terrorist lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail who smuggled two mobile phones into prison, masked his IP address, and sent a message on Telegram claiming responsibility for placing an explosives-laden vehicle outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month, was once an engineering aspirant who scored only 48% in his Class 12 board exam
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

British PM to visit India in April

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in April as part of his government’s tilt towards the Indo-Pacific under a comprehensive revamp of foreign and security policies in order to unlock new opportunities across the region
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reddy represented Chevella parliamentary constituency in Ranga Reddy district close to Hyderabad. (Twitter/@KVishReddy)
Reddy represented Chevella parliamentary constituency in Ranga Reddy district close to Hyderabad. (Twitter/@KVishReddy)
india news

Ex-Telangana MP, industrialist Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quits Cong

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Reddy sent his resignation letter to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Parliamentary panel raises issue of cyberattacks with MHA, IT ministry

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The parliamentary panel on information technology on Tuesday asked the ministry of electronics and information technology and the ministry of home affairs about the prevalence of cyber attacks in the country and the steps being taken to tackle them, people familiar with the matter said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Indian Railways will never be be privatised: Piyush Goyal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:30 PM IST
New Delhi Union railway minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the Indian Railways will never be privatized, even as he said that private investment in the sector should be encouraged to enhance infrastructure and passenger services
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Sunni body’s proposed nikahnama calls for right to divorce for women

By Haidar Naqvi, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The Sunni Ulema Council, a prominent body of Sunni Muslims, has proposed a new nikahnama (marriage contract) that bars triple talaq in one sitting and provides safeguards to women, including the right to divorce
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt to soon give nod for indigenous stealth fighters

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:28 PM IST
NEW DELHI: The government is likely to approve India’s homegrown fifth-generation fighter programme - the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA) - by mid-year, with design, development and first prototypes set to cost around 15,000 crore, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP