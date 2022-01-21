Myanmar national held in Mizoram with 2,500 kg of explosives

A Myanmar national along with two others was arrested in Mizoram with 2,500 kilograms of explosives and 4,500 metres of detonators. The Assam Rifles recovered the explosives and arrested the three men while carrying out an operation on Thursday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Acting on a tip-off, Lunglei Battalion of Headquarters 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) along with the Mizoram Police carried out an operation and recovered war-like stores in General Area Zawngling, Saiha district on Thursday.

The recovered items comprise 2,500 kilograms of explosives and 4,500 metres of detonators, Indian currency amounting to ₹73,500, Myanmar currency of Kyat 9,35,000 and a vehicle (with registration number MZ 07 7936), said Major Rawat from Assam Rifles headquarters, Masimpur, Assam.

“Two Indian citizens and a Myanmar citizen from the Chin National Front (CNF), who transported the explosives and detonators, have been apprehended in the operation,” Major Rawat said.

CNF is a Chin nationalist political organisation fighting for a federal union based on self-determination, ethnic equality and democracy in Myanmar. Its armed wing is the Chin National Army (CNA), Rawat said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Major Rawat also indicated that the Assam Rifles had prevented the loss of precious lives of civilians by recovering these items. However, the team did not reveal the identity of those arrested to maintain secrecy and proceed further in the investigation of the matter.