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Myanmar President to visit India from May 30; trade, border security on agenda

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing will arrive in India on Saturday for a visit, his first after the formation of a new government following elections in the neighbouring country

Published on: May 28, 2026 09:03 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
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Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing will arrive in India on Saturday for a visit, his first after the formation of a new government following elections in the neighbouring country, aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic relations.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, who retired from the army in March to successfully contest Myanmar’s presidential election, will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 (AFP)

Hlaing, who will be in India from May 30 to June 3 with a high-level delegation comprising several cabinet ministers and business leaders, was earlier scheduled to visit New Delhi to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on June 1, which has been deferred.

Hlaing, who retired from the army in March to successfully contest Myanmar’s presidential election, will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 to further strengthen ties between the two countries. He will also participate in a business forum, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday while announcing the visit.

Hlaing will also travel to Bodh Gaya on May 30 and to Mumbai on June 2 for business and industry interactions and site visits.

The Indian government has so far refrained from commenting on the elections in Myanmar or the formation of the new government led by Hlaing, who led the coup against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

However, Singh’s participation in the Hlaing’s inauguration signalled India’s willingness to engage with the new regime, primarily because of security concerns related to India’s strategic northeastern region.

Myanmar’s economy has been devastated by a civil war that erupted when armed resistance groups launched a coordinated offensive in October 2023, and India has repeatedly expressed concern at the deteriorating security situation in the neighbouring country.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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