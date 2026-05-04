Mylapore, T Nagar, Velachery election results | Live updates

The 2026 assembly election results come amid an intense political contest in the state. (Image-AI generated)

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The Election Commission is announcing results for Mylapore, T. Nagar, Velachery, and Virugambakkam seats in Tamil Nadu today. These assembly seats are part of the constituencies in the state for which the vote count is being counted today. Voting for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections was held on April 23 in a single phase. The 2026 assembly election results come amid an intense political contest in the state. The 2021 Assembly elections saw a decisive victory for the DMK-led alliance, which secured 159 of the 234 seats. In comparison, the AIADMK-led coalition won 75 seats, marking a clear mandate for the DMK at the time. During the campaign, the DMK – contesting 164 seats and leaving 70 for its allies, including the Congress – framed the election as a contest between Tamil Nadu and the Delhi-NDA, taking aim at the BJP-led Centre. The AIADMK, contesting 169 seats and allocating 65 to its allies, including 27 for the BJP, countered this narrative by targeting the DMK over issues such as alleged dynasty politics, law and order concerns, rising debt, and claims around drug prevalence and safety of women and children. Vijay-led TVK, entering electoral politics for the first time, has fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies, signalling an ambitious statewide push in its debut outing.