Mysuru cops raid rave party, 61 detained

At least 61 people were detained after the police raided an alleged rave party near Mysuru, an officer said on Sunday. The police detained 61 people and seized 30 cars from the site (File photo)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karim Rautar said: “A team lead by ASP P Nagendra and DSP Karim Rautar conducted a raid at a property near the KRS backwaters on the outskirts of Mysuru after receiving information about loud DJ music and liquor consumption on private property.”

“More than 100 people were present at the party but upon seeing the police most ran away,” he said.

He further said that among the 61 people detained, there were eight women.

“We had detained 61 people and seized 30 cars from the site. All the detainees were subjected to blood tests at KR Hospital. They were later released,” he said.

He pointed out that though no narcotics were found on the premises, police found liquor and cigarettes.

He said: “A case has been registered section 32, 34 and 38 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act (illegal possession, distribution of liquor) at the Yelwal police station for organising a party, distributing liquor without permission, and using a DJ system without authorisation.”

“The police have launched an investigation to identify the organisers and gather details about the attendees,” the officer said.

“We are waiting for blood test results to determine if any of the detained individuals were under the influence of narcotics,” he added.

A forensic science team has also visited the site for a thorough examination.