Mysuru court sentences man to death for rape and murder of 9-year-old during 2025 Dasara festival

A Mysuru court on Saturday sentenced a 32-year-old man to death for the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl during the city’s Dasara festivities in October 2025.

The nine-year-old girl was staying in a tent with her family near Mysuru’s exhibition grounds when she was abducted, raped and murdered during Dasara 2025.

Judge Anil P. Vaghade of the Fast Track Special Court-1 (FTSC-1) delivered the verdict on Saturday.

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The girl had come to Mysuru from Kalaburagi with her family to sell balloons during the festival. The family was staying in a tent near the exhibition grounds when the incident took place. The crime triggered widespread outrage across Karnataka.

According to the case details, on October 9, 2025, Karthik allegedly abducted the girl while she was sleeping with her family at their temporary shelter. He sexually assaulted and murdered her before leaving her body and fleeing the scene.

The Nazarbad police registered a case and launched an investigation. They arrested Karthik within 24 hours of the incident. The investigation was subsequently completed, and a chargesheet was filed before the court within three months.

Karthik, a resident of Siddalingapura on the outskirts of Mysuru, was reportedly working as a bus cleaner on the Mysuru-Kollegal route. The prosecution presented evidence to establish his involvement in the crime during the trial.

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{{^usCountry}} The FTSC-1 court examined the evidence and found the accused guilty before imposing the death penalty. The case was heard over several months, with the prosecution relying on forensic and scientific evidence to support its arguments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FTSC-1 court examined the evidence and found the accused guilty before imposing the death penalty. The case was heard over several months, with the prosecution relying on forensic and scientific evidence to support its arguments. {{/usCountry}}

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The court considered the post-mortem examination report prepared by the forensic department of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), along with DNA test results and other forensic reports from the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru. These reports formed part of the evidence presented during the proceedings.

Government prosecutor Jayanti represented the state and argued the case before the court. The prosecution maintained that the evidence established the accused’s guilt, leading to the conviction and sentence.

Former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha welcomed the verdict and expressed his appreciation for the police and the judiciary. He said the incident had caused deep distress among residents and brought shame to the city.