This foreign minister ‘loves’ Hindi films, says 'Naatu Naatu' very popular in his country | Watch

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 07, 2023 06:44 PM IST

Park Jin, South Korea's minister for foreign affairs, arrived in Delhi on Friday for a 2-day India visit.

South Korea's foreign minister Park Jin, who arrived in Delhi on Friday for a 2-day India visit, said Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ was very popular in his country, and described himself as a fan of Bollywood movies.

**RDS: IMAGE VIA @MEAIndia** New Delhi: South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin being welcomed on his arrival, in New Delhi, Friday, April 7, 2023. (PTI)
“You know, Naatu Naatu dance is really popular in Korea. I saw the movie myself…Rise, Roar and Revolt, which is a fantastic movie, and also the story. I think it was extraordinary story about the Indian people and history,” said Jin, while speaking to ANI.

Expressing his love for Bollywood films, he listed 3 Idiots, Chennai Express, and RRR as his favourite Indian movies. Of these, the first two are Hindi films, while RRR is primarily a Telugu film which was dubbed and released in other Indian languages too.

On the Korean embassy staff's Naatu Naatu dance, the minister expressed his happiness that the embassy showed ‘special attention’ to the song, as well as the film (RRR), and that the staff demonstrated their country's music, singing and dancing to the people of India.

‘Aap logon se milkar achcha laga…’

The minister also introduced himself in Hindi. “Namaste, aap logon se milkar achcha laga. Mera naam Park Jin hai, main Korea ka foreign minister hoon (Namaste, it was wonderful to meet you all. I am Park Jin, and I am the foreign minister of [South] Korea,” he said.

The year 2023 mark fifty years of diplomatic ties between the two countries. India, according to Jin, is an ‘essential partner’ of South Korea.

    HT News Desk

india south korea
