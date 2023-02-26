Home / India News / South Korean embassy staff groove to ‘Naatu Naatu’ | Watch

South Korean embassy staff groove to ‘Naatu Naatu’ | Watch

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 26, 2023 07:38 AM IST

Here is the ‘Naatu Naatu RRR Dance Cover - Korean Embassy in India.’

The magic of RRR's ‘Naatu Naatu’ refuses to subside. Even as the song continues its winning on the awards circuit, the South Korean embassy in New Delhi shared a video of its staff dancing to the viral song.

South Korean ambassador to India shows off his dance moves (Twitter/Korea Embassy India)
South Korean ambassador to India shows off his dance moves (Twitter/Korea Embassy India)

The South Korean embassy called it ‘Naatu Naatu RRR Dance Cover - Korean Embassy in India.’

“Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!” it said in a tweet on Saturday.

The video, which has a duration of fifty-three seconds, has both Korean and Indian workers dancing to the song. Chang Jae-bok, the country's envoy to India, also appears, as he does the hook step of ‘Naatu Naatu,’ a song picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the lead actors of RRR.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rrr
rrr
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out