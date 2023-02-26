South Korean embassy staff groove to ‘Naatu Naatu’ | Watch
Here is the ‘Naatu Naatu RRR Dance Cover - Korean Embassy in India.’
The magic of RRR's ‘Naatu Naatu’ refuses to subside. Even as the song continues its winning on the awards circuit, the South Korean embassy in New Delhi shared a video of its staff dancing to the viral song.
The South Korean embassy called it ‘Naatu Naatu RRR Dance Cover - Korean Embassy in India.’
“Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!” it said in a tweet on Saturday.
The video, which has a duration of fifty-three seconds, has both Korean and Indian workers dancing to the song. Chang Jae-bok, the country's envoy to India, also appears, as he does the hook step of ‘Naatu Naatu,’ a song picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the lead actors of RRR.