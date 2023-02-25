Ram Charan would love to perform RRR song Naatu Naatu at Oscars: 'Happy to entertain our audience'

Ram Charan, who is currently in the US with director SS Rajamouli, revealed that he would love to perform the RRR song Naatu Naatu at the Oscars ceremony on March 12, 2023. The Telugu song, composed by MM Keeravaani and written by Chandrabose, is nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. It is nominated alongside songs by Rihanna, Lady Gaga and songwriter Diane Warren. (Also read: Ram Charan on if Naatu Naatu wins an Oscar: ‘I don’t think I’ll believe it')

The Academy recently confirmed that Rihanna would be performing her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On Friday, it was shared that Sofia Carson would be joining Diane to perform the other nominated song Applause from the film Tell It Like a Woman. Academy CEO Bill Kramer had said on the Best in Show podcast that he was trying to work it out to make sure the Best Original Song performers would be up on stage during the live awards show.

Speaking to cinephile social platform Letterboxd, Ram said, “We would love to do ‘Naatu Naatu’ anywhere that we are being appreciated, but not every place accommodates us to perform. But if we’re at the Oscars and there’s a request, and there’s time, why not? We’ll be more than happy to entertain our audience, who have given us so much. To do the whole number on the stage would be difficult, as it takes a lot of breath and energy. But definitely the hook step. Why not!”

In the film, Ram and his co-star Jr NTR dazzle a mostly British crowd with their dancing skills. Naatu Naatu has already won the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Choreographed by Prem Rakshith, the song was filmed in Ukraine, at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv.

During the Golden Globes, Ram had spoken with Variety on the red carpet about the shooting of the track. He had said, "My knees still wobble talking about it. Ya, it was what it is, it is a beautiful torture and look where it got us! We are standing here, talking to you today on this carpet, thanks to it."

The RRR team is expected to attend the Oscars ceremony next month and walk the red carpet. On Friday, RRR picked four awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards, including Best Original song.

