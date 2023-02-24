Ram Charan on if Naatu Naatu wins an Oscar: ‘I don’t think I’ll believe it'

Actor Ram Charan, who is in the US busy with some promotional interviews for RRR ahead of the Academy Awards 2023, opened up on what his reaction would be if the song Naatu Naatu from RRR goes on to bag the Oscar in an interview. He said that he won’t believe it and that it would mean so much to the whole of India.

The song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli-directed RRR has entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu has become an international phenomenon. Over the last few months, several videos of western audiences seen dancing in the theatre to the song have surfaced on social media.

In an interview to ABC News Live, Ram Charan spoke about the popularity of RRR and how the single Naatu Naatu became a popular global track.

Asked about his exact reaction if Naatu Naatu bags an Oscar, Ram Charan said: “I don’t think I’ll believe it. They have to wake me up and say, go and take it. Shove me up on stage. I’ll be the happiest. I don’t think it’ll be our success, it’ll be the success of the Indian film industry. None of us can take the credit.”

Talking about representing the entire country on a global level, he said: “It’s a great space we are all in right now. I feel like it’s a responsibility more than an achievement. I just don’t want it to be a one-time wonder. It’s a consistent process where we strive to do and come back again and again to the Oscars or Golden Globes.”

Released last March in cinemas, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independence era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Tarak was seen as Bheem.

The film grossed over Rs. 1000 crore during its theatrical run. In the US, the film is all set for a major re-release on March 3, ahead of the Oscars 2023.

